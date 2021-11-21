Cardinals vs. Seahawks game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

We have a Sunday afternoon NFC West showdown between two teams trying to get back into the win column as the Arizona Cardinals hit the road to face the Seattle Seahawks. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cardinals-Seahawks matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 11 odds

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Cardinals -125, Seahawks +105

Our picks for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Pick against the spread: Cardinals -1.5

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is listed as questionable after missing the last two games with an ankle. However, the signs point towards him suiting up and returning to action on Sunday. The Cards are slight favorites in this one and Murray’s presence gives them the edge, so roll with them to cover here.

Over/under: Under 47

The Seahawks were shut out last week as quarterback Russell Wilson returned from injured reserve. The total in this game will hinge on whether or not the Seahawks offense can get it in gear and Wilson is still getting back into the swing of things. The safe play is the under here.

Preferred player prop: Gerald Everett Over 25.5 receiving yards (-115)

Seattle’s biggest offensive weapon last week was Gerald Everett, who caught a season-high eight of eight targets for 63 yards. Wilson will probably keep riding the hot hand, so it’s safe to assume that Everett will once again cross 25.5 yards.

