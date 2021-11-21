Steelers vs. Chargers game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The Sunday Night Football matchup this week will feature two AFC in the mix of their respective division races as the Pittsburgh Steelers head out west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Steelers-Chargers matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Chargers Week 11 odds

Spread: Chargers -5.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -250, Steelers +200

Our picks for Steelers vs. Chargers

Pick against the spread: Steelers +5.5

The Chargers started the season off hot but have come down to earth over the past month. The team has lost three of its last four matchups and the previous three games in particular have come within a touchdown. The Steelers should offer another competitive game and 5.5 points is enough leeway for them to cover.

Over/under: Under 47.5

The under has cashed in six out of nine games for both the Chargers and Steelers this season, making them two of the more under-friendly teams in the NFL. It’ll take some time for the Pittsburgh offense to get into a rhythm with Ben Roethlisberger returning from the COVID-19 list on Sunday, so hammer the under here.

Preferred player prop: Justin Herbert Over 1.5 touchdowns (-170)

Herbert had a pedestrian outing against Minnesota last Sunday, throwing for just 195 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He should be able to get back on track and have multiple TD’s in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.