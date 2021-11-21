How to watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff for this NFC West clash is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The Cardinals have gone 1-2 in their last three games after a 7-0 start, although two of those games were played without star quarterback Kyler Murray. Arizona heads into a big road game now against a team desperate to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture.

The Seahawks got Russell Wilson back last week but failed to register a single point on the scoreboard. Chris Carson has been ruled out for the season, so Alex Collins will take over as the team’s starting running back. A return to Seattle might give this offense the jolt it needs to grab a win and re-enter the NFC wild card discussion.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -125, Seahawks +105