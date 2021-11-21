How to watch Saints vs. Eagles NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles. The contest will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Saints have been dealing with several injuries on offense, which makes them substantially less lethal coming into this contest. New Orleans does have a solid defense and did come a few kicks away from beating the Titans, so this group is likely to put up a good fight Sunday.

The Eagles have been known to drop duds after big-time performances. Philadelphia stormed past the Broncos last week and appears to be getting into a rhythm of late. Jalen Hurts is emerging as one of the league’s most dynamic young quarterbacks.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Saints +115, Eagles -135