How to watch Cowboys vs. Chiefs NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs. This highly anticipated contest will take place at 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Cowboys got back into their groove in Week 10 with a blowout win over the Falcons. Dak Prescott looked like his usual self, although he won’t have star receiver Amari Cooper for this game due to COVID protocols. That means CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are in for more targets in what should be a high-scoring contest.

The Chiefs also broke out of their offensive funk with a 41-point effort against the Raiders. Patrick Mahomes made big plays through the air, something fans weren’t seeing regularly in the first half of the season. The Chiefs do have a bye week coming up soon, so they’ll be hoping to rack up some more wins before taking a much-needed breather.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Cowboys +115, Chiefs -135