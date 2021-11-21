Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins finally strung two wins together for the first time this season with a 22-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. This comes just one week after a 17-9 win over Houston, which was the win that snapped their seven-game losing streak. Now at 3-7, they sit in third place in the AFC East as they face off against the 2-7 Jets in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa entered the game against the Ravens in a pinch, as he was only dressed and active in case of emergency. The emergency came when QB Jacoby Brissett went down in the third quarter with a knee injury and the Dolphins were forced to bring in the already-injured Tagovailoa. The second-year QB has been recovering from a fractured finger, but he stepped in and threw 8-for-13 with 158 yards and rushed for a touchdown as well. Even after Brissett was cleared to return, Miami opted to keep Tagovailoa in for the rest of the game to complete the upset over the Ravens.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It appears that Tua will be cleared to play in Week 11 against the Jets after his solid performance against the Ravens. Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced that Tagovailoa will in fact be the starter for Miami, so he should be a good candidate to start on most fantasy squads as it’s a favorable matchup against the lowly Jets.