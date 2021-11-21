Joe Flacco start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Joe Flacco, the man who once launched a thousands debates about elite quarterbacks, will make his first start of the season this week when the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins. Flacco got in a little relief work last week, but he’ll have his hands full against a tough Miami defense on Sunday. As for his fantasy value, that’s a little harder to get a handle on this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Joe Flacco

Flacco connected on all three passing attempts in relief of a Mike White meltdown last week against Buffalo. He finished with 47 yards and a touchdown in the loss. It’s hard to know exactly how Flacco will do, but it’s safe to say things aren’t going to be easy for him and the Jets. Miami’s defense kept Lamar Jackson in check last week, and they kept the Bills to just 26 points back on Halloween.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Eliteness aside, it’s best to keep Joe Flacco out of your fantasy football lineups this week.