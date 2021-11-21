 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Miles Sanders ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles
Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints meet in Week 11 with both teams looking to keep pace in the NFC playoff picture. The Eagles will be trying to grab back-to-back wins while the Saints hope to recover from a Week 10 loss. Philadelphia does get RB Miles Sanders back off injured reserve in this game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders has been one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football this season among highly rated running backs. He is averaging 4.7 yards per carry but has not found the endzone. Sanders did have some bad weeks ahead of his stint on injured reserve and will hope to turn things around in the back half of the year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s a good chance Sanders doesn’t have a full workload in this game, with Jordan Howard taking most of the change-of-pace carries. Against New Orleans’ No. 1 ranked rush defense, it’s best to leave Sanders as a flex play unless managers have injury issues and can’t get an high-volume alternative.

