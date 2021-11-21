Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints meet in Week 11 with both teams looking to keep pace in the NFC playoff picture. The Eagles will be trying to grab back-to-back wins while the Saints hope to recover from a Week 10 loss. Philadelphia does get RB Miles Sanders back off injured reserve in this game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders has been one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football this season among highly rated running backs. He is averaging 4.7 yards per carry but has not found the endzone. Sanders did have some bad weeks ahead of his stint on injured reserve and will hope to turn things around in the back half of the year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s a good chance Sanders doesn’t have a full workload in this game, with Jordan Howard taking most of the change-of-pace carries. Against New Orleans’ No. 1 ranked rush defense, it’s best to leave Sanders as a flex play unless managers have injury issues and can’t get an high-volume alternative.