Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Do you remember in the offseason when it was back and forth with whether or not Taysom Hill was going to be the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints? Now, Winston is out of the picture with a season-ending injury, and Hill still finds himself as the backup quarterback to Trevor Siemian. The team will still use Hill in certain packages and formations under center and as a receiver, but he isn’t getting enough snaps to make him fantasy relevant on a consistent basis. Plus, he has been dealing with a foot injury so his best feature with his elusiveness is going to be hampered this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Taysom Hill

Hill and the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles this week and if his lack of workload doesn’t turn you off from playing him, his opponent will. The Eagles are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. This isn’t a great matchup on paper for Hill and with his going into this game banged up, he has even less value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Hill.