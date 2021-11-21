Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a 22-10 upset over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. It was a wild circumstance that saw injured QB Tua Tagovailoa come on the field after backup QB Jacoby Brissett went down with a knee injury in the third quarter. Tagovailoa has been recovering from a fractured finger, but he stepped in and finished out the game as the Dolphins improve to 3-7 on the season. They’ll take on the New York Jets in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

Myles Gaskin ran the ball 14 times for 31 yards and caught one of his two targets for another 14 yards in the win. It was a relatively quiet game for Gaskin, who didn’t give fantasy managers much to be excited about, but it wasn’t a normal outing for the Dolphins either. Gaskin took the majority of the carries on the day, but his 2.2 yards per attempt didn’t go a very long way against a very tough Baltimore defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Myles Gaskin should be a good choice to start in your FLEX position in a favorable matchup against the struggling New York Jets in Week 11.