Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Myles Gaskin ahead of the Miami Dolphins Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets.

By Ryan Sanders
Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a 22-10 upset over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. It was a wild circumstance that saw injured QB Tua Tagovailoa come on the field after backup QB Jacoby Brissett went down with a knee injury in the third quarter. Tagovailoa has been recovering from a fractured finger, but he stepped in and finished out the game as the Dolphins improve to 3-7 on the season. They’ll take on the New York Jets in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

Myles Gaskin ran the ball 14 times for 31 yards and caught one of his two targets for another 14 yards in the win. It was a relatively quiet game for Gaskin, who didn’t give fantasy managers much to be excited about, but it wasn’t a normal outing for the Dolphins either. Gaskin took the majority of the carries on the day, but his 2.2 yards per attempt didn’t go a very long way against a very tough Baltimore defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Myles Gaskin should be a good choice to start in your FLEX position in a favorable matchup against the struggling New York Jets in Week 11.

