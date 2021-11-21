Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins successfully completed an upset over the Baltimore Ravens with a 22-10 final score. QB Jacoby Brissett went down with a knee injury in the third quarter and was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa, who was recovering from an injury himself and was active only in case of emergency. He stepped in and threw for 158 yards and rushed for a touchdown, helping the Dolphins finish out the day and secure their third win of the season. Miami will take on the New York Jets in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle only saw six targets last week but caught four of them for 61 yards. He’s been arguably the best receiver for the Dolphins all season long, usually giving fantasy managers something to look forward to each week. He’s only scored three touchdowns on the season as the Dolphins have struggled through their first 10 games. With the return of Tua Tagovailoa to the lineup after his finger injury, they’ll look to replicate the performance they put on against Baltimore and get a few more wins under their belt going forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Waddle has a favorable matchup against the lowly New York Jets in Week 11 and should be a decent candidate to put in your starting lineup.