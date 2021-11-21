Albert Wilson, Isaiah Ford start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We are getting into the dog days of the fantasy football season so you may have to start making some rash decisions for your fantasy football leagues. If you haven’t heard the names Albert Wilson or Isaiah Ford in a while, don’t worry, that’s just because they aren’t hearing their own names called for the Miami Dolphins very often. They fall somewhere between the third and fifth wide receiving options for the Dolphins, and really don’t have any fantasy value barring some injuries or time missed by the players ahead of them. Wilson has played in nine games and has 12 receptions for 143 yards while Ford has played in six games and has six receptions for 97 yards. Again, hopefully, neither of these guys even need to be on your roster let alone your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WRs Albert Wilson, Isaiah Ford

The Dolphins take on the New York Jets this week. Despite how bad their actual real-life team is, the New York defense is giving up the 14th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. I did a double-take when I saw that because I was sure they were going to be top-10. But anyway, this is a mediocre matchup for mediocre wide receivers and you don’t need to worry about them for your leagues. Trust me, you have to have better options available.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Wilson and Ford.