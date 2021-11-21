Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

I swear Mike Gesicki wants to try and fight the fantasy football community. He opened up his season with a goose egg, then went on an absolute tear and then had another goose egg in Week 10. And it isn’t like they weren’t trying to get him the ball, he had seven targets in his most recent game. Gesicki is still going to be a player that you put into your fantasy lineups, but if these goose-egg games can come out of nowhere you just have to hope that it doesn’t happen during the fantasy football playoffs. Gesicki is the second-best receiving option for the Dolphins in terms of usage and hopefully, the zeroes he has turned in are anomalies more than anything else.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

The Miami Dolphins have a divisional matchup with the New York Jets this week. For Gesicki, the Jets defense is giving up the 12th most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Even with the icky performance last week, his usage is hard to come by with other options so I still think he has plenty of upside this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Gesicki.