Michael Carter start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

After a slow start to the season, Michael Carter has become a viable weekly starter in fantasy football lineups. Not even the New York Jets offense can keep the man down. But this week, his outlook is a little cloudy with the Jets facing a tough Miami Dolphins defense and turning to Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Carter found the end zone for his fourth touchdown last week against the Bills. He only managed 39 yards on 16 carries, but he did catch four passes on six targets to add another 43 receiving yards to his totals. And even with Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson stealing away some touches, Carter still manages to lead the Jets backfield.

The problem this week is Flacco. The “elite” quarterback could mean fewer looks in the passing game for Carter. However, the Dolphins have given up eight rushing scores to running backs this year, so Carter could still find a way into the end zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Carter is still worth a starting spot in your fantasy football lineup this week.