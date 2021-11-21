Ty Johnson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets backfield is back to its official three-headed committee. While Michael Carter now leads the group, third-year back Ty Johnson has carved out a regular role for himself, mostly thanks to the Jets’ heavy check down offense. All that could look a little different this week against the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Ty Johnson

Johnson caught five passes on eight targets for 36 yards last week against the Bills. He led the team in targets as they tried to dink and dunk their way down the field in that one. That was his lowest total in receiving yards in four games. He also carried the ball twice for two yards.

It’s hard to trust anyone beyond Carter in the Jets’ backfield, and with Joe Flacco starting this week, they may be less reliant on check downs. There’s just not enough upside to have Johnson in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Ty Johnson this week.