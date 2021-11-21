Corey Davis start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

You have to squint real, real hard to see any silver linings for the New York Jets, but they did have a positive development last week when wide receiver Corey Davis returned to action for the first time since Week 7. While the Jets might have a hard time against the Miami Dolphins this week, Davis should at least be a bright spot for them.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Corey Davis

Davis caught five passes on seven targets for 93 yards last week. That was his third-highest yardage total this season, and his best outing since Week 4.

The Dolphins defense put a tight lead on the Baltimore Ravens’ passing game last week, helping Miami pull off a big upset. Despite that, the Dolphins have allowed opposing receivers to score 12 times this season and post almost 1,900 yards on the year so far. The Jets are starting Joe Flacco under center, which should benefit Davis’ numbers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Corey Davis.