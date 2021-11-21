Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

After two solid outings, New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore saw his numbers take a dip last week. However, he did manage to find the end zone for the second week in a row. The question this week is whether or not he’ll be a viable fantasy football option against the Miami Dolphins for Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Moore caught three passes on six targets for 44 yards last week. That was the fourth week in a row that he’s had at least six targets, but those 44 yards were barely half as much as he posted the week before. Part of the issue is that Corey Davis returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 7. When Davis plays—and he will this week—he’s going to be New York’s No. 1 receiver, eating into Moore’s production totals.

Another unknown clouding Moore’s outlook this week is that the Jets will start Joe Flacco at quarterback. He’s a risky option for a WR3 or Flex this week, so it might be best to sit him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Elijah Moore.