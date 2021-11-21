Jamison Crowder start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The counting stats keep taking a dive for New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder. After posting a season-high for yardage in Week 8, his output has declined in the two games he’s played since then. It’s going to be hard to count on a bounce back this week against the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Jamison Crowder

Crowder saw five targets last week against the Bills. He caught three passes for a total of 20 yards. He’s only found the end zone once this season, back in Week 1. Crowder’s 20-yard outing came a week after he had 38 yards on five catches and two weeks after a season-high eight-catch, 84-yard outing.

Corey Davis’ return last week ate into Crowder’s target share, and likely will again this week. The Jets are also starting Joe Flacco at quarterback this week. In four starts last season with Flacco under center, Crowder’s output ranged from 116 yards to 16.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s probably best to keep Jamison Crowder out of your fantasy lineup this week.