Trevor Siemian start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian has now played in three games this season since taking over for starting quarterback Jameis Winston who is out for the season due to injury. Siemian has sufficed as a backup quarterback and has done the best with what he has around him. That hasn’t necessarily translated to fantasy relevance yet, but there is still a bit of the season left. Through three games, Siemian is completing 57.7% of his passes for 706 yards and he has five touchdowns with no interceptions. He only has two rushing attempts through three games so he doesn’t bring any rushing upside with him. In his last game, he threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Trevor Siemian

This week, Siemian takes on a Philadelphia Eagles defense that is giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. He should have Alvin Kamara back in the backfield with him, and that could help, but it still is a tougher matchup for him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Siemian.