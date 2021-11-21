 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Mark Ingram ahead of the New Orleans Saints Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By TeddyRicketson
Mark Ingram II #14 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball against Jayon Brown #55 of the Tennessee Titans in the second half of their game at Nissan Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Mark Ingram was the lead back for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 10 game and he had 14 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown. This was his first touchdown with the team since 2018 since he became a free agent and spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans. Starting running back Alvin Kamara missed the game due to injury and he is expected back this week. Ingram should go back to being a complimentary piece to the run game, but if Kamara happens to miss this week, Ingram has another good matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

Ingram and the Saints are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 and their defense is giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Ingram is likely going to have a decent game even if Kamara plays, but with Kamara active, his upside gets limited a ton. The start/sit recommendation is going to come down to the game status of Kamara.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Kamara is ACTIVE, then SIT Ingram. If Kamara is INACTIVE, then START Ingram.

