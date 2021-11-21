Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Mark Ingram was the lead back for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 10 game and he had 14 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown. This was his first touchdown with the team since 2018 since he became a free agent and spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans. Starting running back Alvin Kamara missed the game due to injury and he is expected back this week. Ingram should go back to being a complimentary piece to the run game, but if Kamara happens to miss this week, Ingram has another good matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

Ingram and the Saints are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 and their defense is giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Ingram is likely going to have a decent game even if Kamara plays, but with Kamara active, his upside gets limited a ton. The start/sit recommendation is going to come down to the game status of Kamara.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Kamara is ACTIVE, then SIT Ingram. If Kamara is INACTIVE, then START Ingram.