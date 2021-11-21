Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

He may wear the number one, but Marquez Callaway isn’t the New Orleans Saints' number one pass-catcher. He does lead the team in receiving touchdowns with five, but he ranks second in receptions, targets and receiving yards. Callaway did find the endzone in Week 10 as he brought in two of his four targets for 37 yards and the score. Through 10 weeks, Callaway has 24 receptions on 43 targets for 346 yards and five receiving touchdowns in nine games played. The Saints were hoping that he could pick up the slack and fill in for star receiver Michael Thomas, but it hasn’t happened and doesn’t look like it will this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Callaway and the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles defense this week that is giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Callaway has scored in back-to-back games, but he hasn’t had more than three receptions or 37 yards receiving since Week 5.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Callaway this week.