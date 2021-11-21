Deonte Harris start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

While none of the New Orleans Saints receivers have been able to pick up the slack felt from Michael Thomas not being active this season, Harris has done the best job of getting the closest. He has been known to break off a splash play at any time and that makes him an exciting watch although unreliable for fantasy football. Harris has played in eight games this year and he leads the team in receiving yards. In the team’s Week 10 game, Harris caught three of his four targets for 84 total yards but didn’t find the endzone. Despite the yardage, Harris hasn’t scored since Week 5. He has 15 targets over his last three games which is a positive, but he hasn’t been able to turn it into consistent fantasy production.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Deonte Harris

The Philadelphia Eagles defense is giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This presents a tough matchup for the team and one that I don’t feel Harris is going to be able to overcome. There should be better options in your league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Harris.