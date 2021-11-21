 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Adam Trautman start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Adam Trautman ahead of the New Orleans Saints Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By TeddyRicketson
Adam Trautman #82 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Since the New Orleans Saints bye week in Week 6, tight end Adam Trautman has consistently seen more usage. Whether this has to deal with Trautman and the Saints’ quarterbacks developing more rapport or if it had to do with the quarterback change under center, he probably isn’t asking too many questions and just appreciating the workload. In his first four games, he had 10 targets. Since the bye week, he has had 22 targets over five games. He has had at least four receptions in back-to-back games and this bodes well for Trautman’s future both in the NFL and for fantasy football. Unfortunately, the fantasy relevance won’t start this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Adam Trautman

This is the best matchup that Trautman could ask for as the Philadelphia Eagles defense is giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. I think that Trautman has his best outing of the season, but I don’t think he will finish as a TE1 this week. That being said, if Trautman is unable to put forth a good game this week, that basically means he would have to luck his way into a fantasy-worthy performance the rest of the way.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Trautman.

