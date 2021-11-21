Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Dallas Goedert got PAID this week ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 11 game. A pending free agent, Goedert signed a four-year, $57 million extension that is going to keep him an Eagle for the near future. Goedert is on the team’s injury report with a concussion and he wasn’t able to practice to start the week before getting in a limited practice on Friday.

Goedert has been one of the more promising players for the Eagles and you knew they had faith in him when they traded former tight end, Zach Ertz, earlier this season. While he has had a good season, he hasn’t been as fantasy-relevant as fantasy managers have wanted.

He currently is second on the team in receptions, targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Goedert has played in nine games and has 29 receptions on 39 targets for 429 yards and two touchdowns. In his last game, Goedert caught both of his targets for only 28 total yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert is tied for 14th among tight ends on a fantasy points per game basis and this week takes on the New Orleans Saints. This is going to be a tough matchup as their defense is giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Goedert isn’t guaranteed to be active, but even if he is the matchup doesn’t inspire confidence in starting him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Goedert this week if he is active.