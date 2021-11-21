Quez Watkins start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins had a chance to make a play in last week’s game against the Denver Broncos, but just came up short. We’ll likely get another chance on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins

Watkins almost had a touchdown in last week’s win against the Broncos, but the ball went off his hands in the second quarter. The second-year wide receiver posted four receptions (six targets) for 33 yards and 7.3 fantasy points. If he scored the touchdown, Watkins would have likely scored 10-15 fantasy points.

In last week’s game, it was the first time this season that the second-year receiver had at least four receptions. Watkins will face a tougher test on Sunday afternoon against the Saints’ defense. New Orleans is giving up the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers this season, but it’s hard to trust Watkins to produce.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite his game-breaking speed, Watkins is a sit this week as you can go elsewhere to find a consistent FLEX option.