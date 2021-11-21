 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of DeVonta Smith ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

By Jovan C. Alford
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates his touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith had another outstanding game last week against the Denver Broncos. Smith is starting to hit his stride and will look to add to his touchdown total on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

If Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the best rookie receiver in this past year’s draft class, then DeVonta Smith is the second-best wideout. Smith had another good performance last week against the Broncos, where he posted four receptions (six targets) for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

For the second consecutive week, Smith scored a touchdown and 22.6 fantasy points. It appears that him and second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts have found a connection, which is good news for Eagles fans and fantasy football managers. The rookie wideout will have a competitive matchup on Sunday against the Saints, who are allowing 26.3 fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Smith is a must-start in all formats this week as he’s one of the Eagles' best players on offense.

More From DraftKings Nation