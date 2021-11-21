Boston Scott start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles have alternated wins and losses over the last six weeks as they enter a Week 11 contest with the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles hope to snap that pattern with a win this week, and will be getting RB Miles Sanders back from injured reserve.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Boston Scott

Scott got more work once Sanders went down, racking up 40 carries over the last four weeks for 205 yards and three touchdowns. However, it was Jordan Howard who was getting most of the work ahead of Scott. With Sanders back in the fold, it seems like Scott’s role in this offense will diminish to a nearly non-existent one for fantasy purposes.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Saints have the best rush defense in the league. Given his minimal role with Sanders back, it doesn’t make sense for managers to roll with Scott in Week 11.