Jordan Howard start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles hope to get back-to-back wins when they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. The Eagles will get a boost with RB Miles Sanders coming back from injured reserve, but it’s unclear how much he’ll be used in this game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Jordan Howard

Howard has racked up 41 carries over the last three games, clearly taking the lead job over Boston Scott during that time period. Even with Sanders coming back this week, Howard is still likely to see some short-yardage and goalline work. The running back did have good efficiency in his three-week stint as the starter, so there’s a chance he splits work with Sanders in Week 11.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Howard is still going to get some carries in this game, although Sanders will be the starting running back. Jalen Hurts is also in the mix to snag carries here and there. The Saints have the best rushing defense in the NFL, so Howard is best left on the bench unless managers are in a deeper league, a league with multiple flex spots, or have injury troubles.