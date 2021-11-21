Derek Carr start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost their last two games, casting doubt on their post-Jon Gruden outlook. However, they have the chance to rebound against a team dealing with a similar skid, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

After a strong first quarter of the season, Derek Carr has regressed significantly in recent weeks. Over his past three games, Carr has accounted for as many turnovers and touchdowns (five). Largely as a result, the Raiders have dropped their last two games and barely emerged victorious in a Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. It doesn’t help that Las Vegas has seen turnover in the receiving corps.

As for Sunday’s tilt with the Bengals, Carr might not do much better. Cincinnati has yielded an average of approximately 1.3 passing touchdowns and 0.75 interceptions per game. Those figures fall more or less in line with Carr’s performance over his past three games. The Raiders have home-field advantage, but that can only mitigate so many issues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Derek Carr.