Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals hype train has slowed in recent weeks, losing back-to-back winnable games. However, they can get back on track Sunday with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Over the past few weeks, Joe Burrow has struggled with turnovers. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick tossed two interceptions during last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, including a pick-six on the Bengals’ opening drive. Burrow has generally recovered from such mistakes, but he didn’t quite do so against the Browns, leading only two touchdown drives the entire game.

However, Burrow remains a highly skilled quarterback with a cadre of talented weapons. Meanwhile, the Raiders have struggled mightily stopping offenses on deep shots, a Cincinnati specialty since Ja’Marr Chase joined the roster. When Las Vegas dropped into single-high looks, Chase and Tee Higgins should have plenty of opportunities to generate sizable gains.

Still, Burrow needs to show he can pull himself out of this rut before fantasy managers can fully trust him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Joe Burrow.