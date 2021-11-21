Geoff Swaim start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans this Sunday. Tight end Geoff Swaim has surprisingly been the top tight end for the Titans. Swaim has been in the NFL for seven years, playing for three different teams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Geoff Swaim

On the season, Swaim has 19 receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns. However, both of those touchdowns were in the past three weeks. Most people expected a much better season out of Anthony Firkser, but he has disappointed.

The Houston Texans passing defense allows 249 yards per game which ranks 18th in all of the NFL. While their passing defense has been average, they are one of the worst teams in all of the NFL against tight ends. This could be another touchdown week for Swaim.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, I would sit Swaim. However, in DFS, he should be a good value, cheap option if you’re looking to save some money at the tight end position.