Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are traveling to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been one of the only positives for the Texans on the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

On the season, Cooks has 57 receptions for 641 yards and two touchdowns. With Tyrod Taylor back, I would expect to see the ball in Cooks hands more. He had 14 targets last week in Taylor’s return, so it’s clear that they’re trying. Another reason Cooks has been reliable this season is because he’s been healthy. It’s been that way for him throughout most of his career.

The Tennessee Titans rank 27th in the NFL in allowed passing yards per game which is about 268 yards. I think this will be a monstrous game for Cooks. I truly don't think the Titans have anybody who can cover Cooks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Cooks should start.