Phillip Lindsay start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are traveling to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. While running back Phillip Lindsay started his career off extremely well, he hasn’t had quite the same amount of success the past two years.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Phillip Lindsay

With Mark Ingram being traded to New Orleans, Lindsay’s carries should continue to increase and he’ll be their top running back. This season, he has rushed 49 times for 133 yards and one touchdown. Lindsay’s fantasy points should start increasing in the next few games.

While their passing defense has struggled, the Titans rank 7th in the NFL with just 98.6 rushing yards allowed per game. The main issue with Lindsay is that he doesn’t do much in the passing game. So if they don't run the ball much, Lindsay probably won't do much.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Johnson should sit this week.