David Johnson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are traveling to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. In his career, when he’s been healthy, running back David Johnson has been great for fantasy. But he’s missed a good amount of time over his career.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB David Johnson

Johnson really has been worth having on season-long fantasy teams this season. In 33 carries, Johnson has rushed for 119 yards and has yet to get in the end zone on the ground. He’s made some plays in the passing game however where he has 23 receptions for 182 yards a touchdown. After trading Mark Ingram, most would think his carries would increase. So far that hasn’t really been the case.

While their passing defense has struggled, the Titans rank 7th in the NFL with just 98.6 rushing yards allowed per game. This doesn't look good for Johnson who already hasn't had too much success in the run game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Johnson should sit this week.