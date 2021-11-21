Tyrod Taylor start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are traveling to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor has had a tough season, but that’s nothing new for him. He’s dealt with a ton of unlucky and tough injuries though his career. This season, he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 and the Texans haven’t looked the same since.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Tyrod Taylor

In just three games, Taylor has thrown for 656 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has eight rushes for 78 yards and a touchdown. The Texans record is 1-2 in the games Taylor has started, however if he would’ve been able to finish the Browns game, they likely would’ve won that game as well. He was having a great fantasy week before suffering the injury.

The Tennessee Titans rank 27th in the NFL in allowed passing yards per game which is about 268 yards. That is a huge number but it’s tough to know what to expect from Taylor on Sunday. If he plays like he did the first two weeks, he could be one of the top fantasy quarterbacks. However, if he plays like he did last week, it won’t look good for the Texans.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While I wouldn’t start him in season-long fantasy, if you need a cheap option, Taylor could be a great value pick for DFS.