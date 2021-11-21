D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans this Sunday. Running back D’Onta Foreman was signed again by the Titans following Derrick Henry’s injury a few weeks ago.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB D’Onta Foreman

In the two games that he’s played this season, Foreman has rushed 16 times for 59 yards. He also has two catches for 48 yards. While he hasn’t done much this season, he runs hard and will have many opportunities this week.

The Houston Texans’ run defense averages 136.9 yards per game which ranks 31st in the NFL. I see Foreman having a breakout game against the Texans. While I don’t think they will dominate, their run game should have some success.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Foreman should start.