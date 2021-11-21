Adrian Peterson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans this Sunday. Running back Adrain Peterson is the oldest running back in the NFL and one of the oldest players. He just signed with the Titans following Derrick Henry’s injury a few weeks ago.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Adrian Peterson

In his two games that he’s played this season, Peterson has rushed for 42 yards and one touchdown. A big problem in playing Titans running backs is that they all get about th same amount of carries. Since Henry went out, there hasn’t been a clear cut top guy to play in Tennessee.

The Houston Texans run defense averages 136.9 yards per game which ranks 31st in the NFL. While I do see one of Tennessee’s running backs having a big game, I don't think it will be Peterson.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Peterson should sit.