Marcus Johnson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans this Sunday. Prior to this week, its highly likely that you could’ve picked up wide receiver Marcus Johnson on the waiver wire in every fantasy league.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Marcus Johnson

This season, Johnson has nine catches for 160 yards with no touchdowns. The reason he’s getting some fantasy attention is that during Week 10, Johnson had five receptions for 100 yards. I personally believe it’s a one-week thing, and I don't expect too many points out of him this week.

The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans this Sunday. I expect a big week out of AJ Brown, so I don't see Johnson having too big of a week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Johnson should sit.