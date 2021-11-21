AJ Brown start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans this Sunday. Wide receiver AJ Brown has had an extremely inconsistent season. He has had a few big point weeks but has had some extremely small point weeks as well.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR AJ Brown

Prior to the season, there was a ton of hype around the Titans wide receiver duo with Brown and Julio Jones. That combination has really met the expectations so far. This season, Brown has 41 receptions for 567 and three touchdowns. They will need him to step up down the stretch if they want to continue to have success.

The Houston Texans passing defense allows 249 yards per game which ranks 18th in all of the NFL. Even though I expect the Texans' defense to have some success, I think this will be a big week for AJ Brown. They have to get him some targets, however, they have had some success in the past few weeks where he hasn’t done as much.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Brown should start.