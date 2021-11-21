Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans this Sunday. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been reliable since he’s been in Tennessee. His running back has helped but Tannehill has done great with his role.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill has thrown for 2,358 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season. He has a QBR of 60.1% which ranks 8th in all of the NFL. Since Derrick Henry’s injury, Tannehill’s passing stats have taken a step back because teams don't have to lock in on the run as much.

The Houston Texans passing defense allows 249 yards per game which ranks 18th in all of the NFL. While they’ve struggled, I think they will hold their own against this Titans offense. I expect a pretty quiet game out of Tannehill in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Tannehill should sit.