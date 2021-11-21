C.J. Uzomah start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

As the Cincinnati Bengals try to end their multi-game slide, they travel west to take on the post-Jon Gruden Las Vegas Raiders. The contest kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah

The Bengals have made significant strides in the passing game in 2021, with second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie Ja’Marr Chase leading the charge. For a time, C.J. Uzomah also played a meaningful role as well, scoring five touchdowns over a four-game stretch. The veteran tight end has flashed before in his career, but not to that degree.

Still, it didn’t take long for Uzomah’s production to crash back down to Earth. Over the past two weeks, he has seen just nine targets combined, turning them into eight catches for 57 yards. Those numbers fall more or less in line with what he has provided for the majority of his career.

Accordingly, fantasy managers shouldn’t depend on Uzomah to deliver big yardage totals and/or scores this week. While he can, he just doesn’t do so reliably enough.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit C.J. Uzomah in all formats.