Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

After losing two consecutive games, the Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to reverse the narrative around them with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

While rookie Ja’Marr Chase and second-year pro Tee Higgins have garnered most of the attention in the Bengals’ passing game, Tyler Boyd remains a meaningful contributor. Boyd’s 38 receptions rank second on the team despite coming in third in targets (55).

At the same time, the Bengals haven’t evenly distributed those targets for Boyd. Two weeks ago, Joe Burrow threw his way eight times, resulting in five catches for 69 yards and a score. Then last Sunday, Boyd saw just two targets — a season-low.

All of which underscores the frustration fantasy managers feel with Boyd. His skill set gives him a WR3 ceiling in a given week but, through no fault of his own, his role leaves him without a defined production floor.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Tyler Boyd in all formats.