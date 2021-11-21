Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders, in dire need of a win to stay competitive with the rest of their division, draw the similarly slumping Cincinnati Bengals this week. The two teams face off Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Over the Raiders’ last three games, Josh Jacobs’ production on the ground has dipped, rushing just 26 times for 121 yards and a score. However, the former first-round pick has offset some of that lost production in the passing game, catching all 12 of his targets for 78 yards. Unfortunately for Jacobs’ fantasy managers, the running back didn’t turn one of those receptions into a touchdown nor has he reached the end zone in any capacity over the past two weeks.

Still, Jacobs has breakout potential this week against the Bengals. In each of the past five weeks, Cincinnati has yielded at least one touchdown to opposing running backs, allowing two combined scores to the position group in each of the past two games. Jacobs should see the majority of the touches on Sunday, giving him plenty of chances to return to pay dirt.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Josh Jacobs as an RB2.