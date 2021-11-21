Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

After dropping their last two games, the Las Vegas Raiders will look to turn around their season with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The two clubs face off at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Since joining the Raiders this offseason, Kenyan Drake’s greatest adversary is a consistent workload. On some occasions, such as Week 17’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Drake saw 17 total touches. The veteran running back followed up that performance with 16 touches … over the next two games combined.

For that reason, fantasy managers can’t rely on Drake even when the Raiders have a favorable matchup like Sunday’s meeting with the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed multiple touchdowns to running backs in each of its past two games and at least one score in the four that preceded. Perhaps Drake sees high-volume usage this weekend and takes full advantage, but his track record in Las Vegas leaves too much doubt.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Kenyan Drake.