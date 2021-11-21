Bryan Edwards start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Bryan Edwards has scored in two of his past three games. Can he keep it going when he faces the Bengals this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards

Those touchdowns are really the only thing keeping Edwards on the redraft radar right now. The rookie could be a future star, but he has received exactly four targets in each of his past four games and no more than six in any game this season. And although last week’s 3-88-1 line was nice, it came one week after Edwards was shut out on four targets against the Giants. That’s the wide range of outcomes possible when you consider the South Carolina product. There is nothing too scary about this week’s matchup, but the Bengals’ pass defense is slightly above average against opposing wideouts. Edwards could turn in a fine box score, but he is just as likely to give you a goose egg.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you are in a 16-team league, you can do better if you’re hunting for a WR3/flex this week. Sit Edwards.