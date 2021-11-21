DeSean Jackson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

DeSean Jackson caught one pass in his Las Vegas Raiders debut in Week 10. That’s all he would like for us to remember about his night, but that’s not possible after what happened on that catch. Will Jackson fare better against the Cincinnati Bengals on CBS at 4:05 p.m. ET?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR DeSean Jackson

Jackson turned in one of the top bloopers of the season on his catch as he seemed to forget which direction to run. After pulling in Derek Carr’s pass, Jackson had no one between him and the end zone, but he stopped, cut back and turned all the way around before the ball got punched out. The Chiefs recovered the fumble and would go on to score the next 17 points. It was football comedy of the highest order.

Anyway, should you start Jackson this week? He’s always capable of catching a deep ball, but he likely won’t see more than one or two targets. He is not starter-worthy in any lineup right now. He’s barely suitable for the desperate Raiders at this point.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Desean Jackson.