Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard recorded one of his best box scores of the season in Week 10. Let’s discuss what’s on tap for him this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Those teams will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

You’ve probably heard all week that you should want to start everyone in this game, which has a Week 11-best 56.5 over-under, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. But Pollard is honestly a tough call. He turned 17 touches into 97 total yards last week; those numbers rank second and third, respectively, among his single-game outputs this season. It would be great if we could depend on that kind of usage, especially since the Chiefs have allowed the eighth-most receptions to RBs this year. But Pollard’s six-catch showing in Week 10 followed a two-week stretch in which he caught a total of two passes on three targets. He found himself on the sidelines often in Week 9 as Dallas was getting blown out by the Broncos, and there is definitely a possibility that the game script is similar if the Cowboys can’t keep up with the high-powered Chiefs. Pollard has been highly productive on a per-touch basis in 2021, but he may not see more than 10 touches in this game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pollard is a risky flex option for PPR leagues this week. You could do worse in that case, but in general, he should be on fantasy benches.

UPDATE: The Cowboys have placed Amari Cooper on the reserve/COVID-19 list and he will not be available for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. That means more targets for everybody else in the passing game, which could bode well for Pollard.