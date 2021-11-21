Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks are hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in a big divisional matchup. Tight end Gerald Everett has had an up and down fantasy season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Gerald Everett

Everett has 22 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown on the season. Now that Russell Wilson is back, Everett’s numbers should improve. However, it will all depend on their game plan because even when Wilson was healthy, there were some games Everett barely got the ball.

The Arizona Cardinals pass defense allows just 206.4 passing yards per game which ranks 5th in the NFL. The Cardinals have struggled against the elite tight ends in the FL but have done a good job limiting all the other ones they’ve played. If Everett is able to play on Sunday, I don't see him doing much.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Everett should sit.