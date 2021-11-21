Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks are hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in a big divisional matchup. Quarterback Rusell Wilson will be playing in his second game back from the finger injury which caused him to miss four weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

In the six games Wilson has played in, he’s thrown for 1,357 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions. His QBR is 50.5% which ranks 20th in the NFL. The big area of concern is the struggles that Wilson had against Green Bay. He completed 20 passes on 40 attempts for 161 yards and two interceptions.

The Arizona Cardinals pass defense allows just 206.4 passing yards per game which ranks 5th in the NFL. I think this is a week where we will see Wilson at his best. He’s already had a game back rom the injury, his team has had some big struggles, and they could use an upset victory.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Wilson should Strat this week.