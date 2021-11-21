Alex Collins start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Alex Collins figures to continue to be a staple of the Seattle Seahawks backfield as the starting running back Chris Carson is officially out for the season. He had been on IR with a neck injury, but he is going to have surgery and is done for the year. Collins should remain as the lead back for the Seahawks.

Collins has played in eight games for the team and he has 84 rushing attempts, 345 yards, and two touchdowns on the ground while adding seven receptions on eight targets for an additional 73 yards receiving. In his last two games, Collins has had 10 rushing attempts and an average of 42 rushing yards in each game. He gets solid usage and should benefit from quarterback Russell Wilson being back under center for the team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Alex Collins

Collins gets to contend with the Arizona Cardinals defense in Week 11. They are giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. He gets a boost to his upside because of his usage in the offense and the fact that he should retain the starter position in the depth chart. But, the matchup keeps him from being an automatic start.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Collins this week.